The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation recently announced Carsten Loseke of Columbus, Nebraska, as the 2023 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholar.
Carsten will be a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall where he is majoring in agricultural economics and minoring in animal science, Engler Entrepreneurship, and the Krutsinger Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars Program. Last summer Carsten took an internship with Cactus Feeders in southwest Kansas, and this summer he will serve as a superintendent for the Platte County Beef Show. Carsten has also held various leadership positions in 4-H and FFA, while remaining involved in his family’s feedlot operation north of Columbus, Nebraska.
To donate or for more information concerning the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation, contact Lee Weide, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Secretary at 402-475-2333 or Jana Jensen, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Fundraising Coordinator at 308-588-6299.
