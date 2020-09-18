Wyoming’s recent Drought Monitor map looked like Mother Nature gave northern Johnson and southern Sheridan counties an affectionate red lipstick smack.
Not so.
That, plus a kidney bean-shaped area from central Natrona County to southern Johnson, and—ironically—a rainbow-shaped area arcing from southeastern Washakie County to land in Hot Springs County, represents the first time since October 2018 the state has had areas branded extreme drought ().
Carbon County held that dubious distinction, said Windy Kelley, University of Wyoming Extension weather variability and agricultural resiliency specialist.
Kelley has been meeting since June with state, federal and tribal organization representatives to compare draft drought map values with on-the-ground observations from extension educators, the Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station and other agency partners.
Kelley, the regional extension program coordinator with the USDA Northern Plains Climate Hub, saw an ominous shift in late May in areas designated abnormally dry. Drought Monitor categories are none, abnormally dry, moderate drought, severe drought, extreme drought and exceptional drought.
About 1 to 2% of the state was abnormally dry in late April. By the end of May, over 25% was either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought, she said.
“We started to hear about some of the impacts and conditions particularly in eastern Wyoming rangelands associated with the dry conditions,” she said. “From that, we said all right, let’s coordinate and ensure people know how to report on-the-ground conditions and impacts to ensure the Drought Monitor is accurate.”
The Drought Monitor documents what’s already happened and does not forecast conditions. Policy makers and others use the information to determine if, for example, agricultural producers might qualify for disaster response programs.
But the map is large-scale representation. A drought in Wyoming may look very different than Florida, Kelley said, and even drought in eastern Wyoming is different than drought in western Wyoming. Wyoming’s vast open expanses and low population also mean on-the-ground observations are not always available from every area.
Kelley said what category is designated for an area on the Drought Monitor map is relative to historical conditions. For example, if current conditions are severe enough that only 16 years out of the past 100 have seen worse, then it is classified as a moderate drought. Alternatively, if the conditions have only been worse in four years out of the past 100, then it is classified as an extreme drought.
Kelley said Drought Monitor authors review up to 50 objective data sets weekly in addition to observations submitted through the National Drought Mitigation Center’s Condition Monitoring Observation Report system (bit.ly/drought-condition-reports). The Drought Monitor authors create the map for all 50 states and territories based on the convergence of evidence from the many indicators and observations, she said.
Rural regions are suffering, but urban areas are not immune from the effects, said Kelley. Increasing water temperatures coupled with less streamflow can affect fishing and other recreation. Paltry snowfall at ski areas could cause that industry to suffer, and water from mountain watersheds feeds urban domestic water systems.
The combined effects of drought and COVID-19 can affect mental health for those within and beyond production agriculture. Helpful resources are available at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture https://bit.ly/wyo-ag-stress and the University of Wyoming Extension http://bit.ly/wyo-ag-stress-help.
Navigating Drought in Wyoming was developed by UW Extension to help the agricultural community identify, prepare and negotiate drought impacts. The free publication is available in PDF, HTML or ePub formats at https://bit.ly/B1325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.