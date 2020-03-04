Most of the state received from no rain to trace amounts of 0.10 of an inch of precipitation for the week ending March 1, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Texas. Some counties in the Upper Coast and South East Texas received in excess of 1.5 to 3.0 inches. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork.
Winter wheat conditions improved in areas of the Southern and Northern High Plains where moisture was received, while other areas still required moisture. Small grains in the Blacklands, the Cross Timbers, and the Low Plains continued to improve. Winter wheat in the Edwards Plateau reached the boot stage. Meanwhile, wheat and oats in South Central Texas continued to progress.
Corn planting was underway in areas of South Central Texas. Cotton producers in the Northern Low Plains attended meetings regarding what varieties to plant. Meanwhile, sorghum planting continued in the Upper Coast while rice planting had been delayed by intermittent rain showers. Corn and sorghum planting continued in the Lower Valley.
