Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,076 head of cattle selling on Sept. 30, compared to 2,806 head on Sept. 23 and 1,846 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 500 to 925 pounds were selling $4 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 500 to 850 pounds were selling $5 to $6 higher. The heifers weighing over 850 pounds were selling $10 higher. There was a light test on heifers and steers weighing under 500 pounds; however, a higher market was noted. The demand was good. Breaker cows were selling $2 to $3 higher. Thin-fleshed cows were selling $3 to $4 lower. Slaughter bulls were selling $3 to $4 lower. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 66% steers, 32% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 89% bred cows and 11% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 401 to 430 lbs., 173.00 to 177.00 (176.13); 5 head, 421 lbs., 168.00 unweaned; 20 head, 493 lbs., 161.00; 9 head, 468 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 10 head, 514 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 29 head, 556 lbs., 160.50; 37 head, 597 lbs., 139.50 unweaned; 12 head, 634 lbs., 148.00; 43 head, 650 to 679 lbs., 140.50 to 149.00 (145.54); 8 head, 683 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 16 head, 705 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 152 head, 752 to 793 lbs., 142.00 to 149.50 (145.53); 22 head, 763 to 769 lbs., 133.50 to 136.00 (135.10) fleshy; 97 head, 803 to 848 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.92); 31 head, 810 to 837 lbs., 135.00 to 136.50 (135.52) fleshy; 186 head, 851 to 899 lbs., 137.00 to 143.35 (141.87); 63 head, 857 lbs., 145.00 to 145.10 (145.09) fancy; 11 head, 890 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 60 head, 926 lbs., 144.75 fancy; 11 head, 948 lbs., 111.50 fleshy; 102 head, 957 to 977 lbs., 130.25 to 137.75 (134.26). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 250 lbs., 435.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 604 lbs., 107.00; 24 head, 900 to 936 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.71). Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 766 lbs., 104.00. Large frame 1, 16 head, 1016 to 1020 lbs., 129.00 to 132.25 (130.82).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 377 lbs., 158.00; 14 head, 435 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 447 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 25 head, 457 to 485 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.31); 5 head, 476 lbs., 137.50 unweaned; 34 head, 516 to 542 lbs., 136.00 to 141.25 (140.51); 28 head, 500 to 537 lbs., 133.50 to 138.00 (134.41) unweaned; 12 head, 561 lbs., 141.50; 8 head, 583 lbs., 136.50 fleshy; 11 head, 612 to 618 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.54) unweaned; 8 head, 673 lbs., 145.00; 10 head, 666 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 24 head, 705 to 708 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.00); 5 head, 722 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 106 head, 753 to 796 lbs., 130.50 to 135.00 (133.98); 8 head, 872 lbs., 132.00; 61 head, 878 lbs., 136.25 fancy; 10 head, 863 lbs., 121.75 fleshy; 43 head, 945 lbs., 130.75; 54 head, 980 lbs., 130.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head,676 lbs., 120.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 452 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 5 head, 546 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 8 head, 592 lbs., 122.50 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 1082 to 1685 lbs., 60.00 to 69.50 (64.54) average dressing; 22 head, 1340 to 1615 lbs., 70.00 to 73.50 (71.41) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 53 head, 925 to 1620 lbs., 50.00 to 61.00 (53.38) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 28 head, 1015 to 1180 lbs., 43.00 to 50.50 (48.38) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1525 to 1820 lbs., 69.50 to 79.00 (74.76) average; 5 head, 1680 to 2160 lbs., 79.50 to 80.50 (79.84) high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1070 lbs., 1185.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 1433 1bs., 1085.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 57 head, 1069 to 1303 lbs., 1210.00 to 1525.00 (1433.69); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1367 lbs., 900.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 1193 to 1645 lbs., 710.00 to 950.00 (814.72); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 23 head, 1275 to 1680 lbs., 960.00 to 1425.00 (1290.29); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1320 lbs., 850.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 10 head, 1100 to 1200 lbs., 1425.00 to 1435.00 (1431.00); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1200 lbs., 1010.00 to 1100.00 (1055.00). Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 1325.00.
