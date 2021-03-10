Fans of horses, cowboys, and cowgirls can put their boots on. The rodeo is coming to Monticello, Arkansas. COVID-19 has not gone away, but after careful considerations and newly implemented guidelines, the 2021 Weevil Stampede will take place as scheduled this year.
The announcement was made by the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources Interim Dean Robert Ficklin and Head Rodeo Coach Rusty Jones. "Our UAM rodeo student-athletes are known for working hard in the arena and the classroom. I know the whole team is looking forward to hosting this event, and they are already preparing to welcome other rodeo teams from the region. Things will be a little different from past Weevil Stampedes, but I know our athletes will compete hard, as they always do. Coach Jones is planning the event to be in compliance with COVID protocols, so everyone can be sure to have a safe and enjoyable rodeo experience," said Ficklin.
Jones says this year will mark the 16th year for the Drew County Event. The UAM Rodeo Team is consistently competitive at both the regional and national levels. UAM students have qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, seven years in a row.
The event will take place April 1 to 3. Masking will be required at this year's event. UAM Rodeo Coach and organizer Jones say that seating will be limited to about 400 people to remain in compliance with state health guidelines. The event starts on April 1 at 7 p.m. Fifteen teams from the Ozark region are expected to participate. The event will continue Friday night, with the show beginning at 7 p.m. The Championship Round to be held on April 3 at 1 p.m. Concessions and parking will be available.
