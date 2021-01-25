Steve Norberg
Washington State University
How Far Can The Genetics Alfalfa Improve Quality; Using Hay Quality Samples to Fine Tune Fertility Recommendations
How far can alfalfa quality breeding be improved using molecular markers? Alfalfa breeding for hay quality can be accelerated by using molecular markers. Molecular markers have been found for quality traits. Tissue testing of alfalfa for phosphorus can help your fertility program. The session will cover how much phosphorus is needed for maximizing economic yield of alfalfa and how much phosphorus and potassium alfalfa will take up.
Steve Norberg is an Associate Professor with Washington State University and serves as Extension Regional Forage Specialist. Steve serves the irrigated portion of the Columbia Basin for forages and is responsible for the Washington State Alfalfa Variety Trials in association with the Washington Hay Growers Association of which he is an Advisor. Steve Norberg grew up on a farm in the panhandle of Nebraska. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from University of Nebraska and Ph.D. in Crop Science from Oregon State University. Steve has worked in university extension for over 25 years including working in Missouri, Colorado, Oregon and now Washington State.
Ryan Larsen
Utah State University
Economic Returns to Steam Technology
Alfalfa producers face the daunting task of identifying and analyzing the economic benefit of incorporating new technology into their operation. This presentation will aid in that process by utilizing University gathered research data and partial budgeting techniques to analyze the economics of incorporating steam technology into an operation. We will present the partial budgeting results that will illustrate the net financial impact of utilizing differing steam technologies and compare that to traditional production methods.
Dr. Ryan Larsen is an Associate Professor and Extension Economist in the Department of Applied Economics at Utah State University. He specializes in farm and risk management. He teaches courses in agricultural finance, risk management, and decision analysis.
Dan Undersander
University of Wisconsin Emeritus
Controlling Leaf Loss During Harvesting
Much of alfalfa protein is rumen degradable, and careful management can maximize the bypass protein. Leaf loss during harvesting reduces yield by 10% to 20% and reduces forage quality and value
Dr. Dan Undersander conducted irrigated forage research in the Texas High Plains for 10 years before moving to Wisconsin 32 years ago where he coordinated the multi-department Extension forages team at the University of Wisconsin. He conducted research on grazing, forage production, forage harvesting, forage utilization and on near infrared reflectance prediction of forage quality and other parameters.
Dan has worked with farmers across North and South America, Asia and Eastern Europe. He is involved with several regional and national organizations and activities. He has published over 1,500 articles. He is a fellow in both the American Society of Agronomy and Crop Science Society of America. He has received the highest awards of the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society, American Forage and Grassland Council and the North American Alfalfa Improvement Conference.
