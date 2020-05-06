The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19 disease, continues to spread in countries across the globe after first being identified in Wuhan, Hubei, China, in December 2019. The first case in the United States was confirmed in January 2020. Since then, the virus has spread, leading to quarantines and stay-at-home orders being put in place throughout the country. As a precaution, workers and students need to connect online rather than in person because of the pandemic.