The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a final rule enhancing employment and training opportunities for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants.
SNAP participants have exclusive access to training and support services to help them enter or move up in the workforce through state SNAP Employment and Training programs. The final rule makes a wide range of enhancements to these services to empower more SNAP participants to gain the skills, training, or work experience they need to move forward and into work.
“USDA has a long-standing commitment to increasing opportunities for SNAP participants to move towards and into employment. This rule continues USDA’s efforts to connect more SNAP households with the dignity and hope that work provides,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services Brandon Lipps.
In March, USDA published the proposed rule, “Employment and Training Opportunities in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.” The rule published Jan. 4 finalizes many of those changes—improving E&T programs by ensuring that states use evidence-based strategies to help participants get the skills local employers need most, by requiring the use of case management services for E&T participants, and by allowing E&T funds to be used for subsidized employment and apprenticeships.
The final rule underscores USDA’s commitment to improving SNAP E&T programs, in partnership with states. Each year, USDA provides more than $100 million for states to operate their E&T programs. In addition, if a state invests its own money or outside funding to improve its SNAP E&T programs, the federal government will reimburse the state for 50 percent of those funds.
