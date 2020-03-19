Several months ago, one of my neighbors gave me a 300-piece jigsaw puzzle. Just recently, my youngest son and I had some extra time on our hands so we decided to put it together. I thought I could do it. In my 40-plus years worth of wisdom and enlightenment, I felt optimistic.
As my eyes crossed and all the pieces started to look the same, my optimism tank was empty. I contemplated quitting and putting the unfinished puzzle away. I couldn't bring myself to do it. Finally, I asked for a break. My son agreed that he could use a break and we retreated for a bit. Several breaks later, and through the efforts of all four members of my immediate family, the puzzle was completed. Maybe word searches would be a better way to spend my free time.
When my children were much smaller and were ready for a snack or a meal, my mom used to comment that they had inherited my patience. My dad would helpfully point out that I had precious little to share so that couldn't be the case. A 300-piece jigsaw puzzle proved he's still right. I'm OK with that. He always wondered when I would admit he was right.
If you find yourself with some unexpected free time, self-imposed or otherwise, just don't quit and maybe start with a 100-piece jigsaw puzzle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.