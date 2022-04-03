The Texas Beef Council has announced that the third season of its popular "BBQuest" television series began production in late March with a targeted premiere date in summer 2022.
In Season 3, BBQuest host Kelsey Pribilski will be joined by co-host Jess Pryles, live fire cook, author of Hardcore Carnivore and Season 1 alum. Together, the two will delve even deeper into the world of Texas barbecue, discovering stories of dedicated pitmasters and ranchers who make the state’s favorite staple so special while enjoying some delicious meals along the way.
TBC and its BBQuest production team chose the Texas barbecue restaurants that will be featured during Season 3 based on recent accolades and rankings. These restaurants represent a range of both old- and new-school preparation, smoking methods and flavor profiles. The ranches that BBQuest will visit this season were selected based on their histories and backgrounds.
“This season’s ranches will include everything from a sixth-generation operation to one owned by a Black female rancher who is breaking down barriers and making a name for herself in what has been an historically male-dominated industry,” Chou said. “We’re really pleased to introduce this level of diversity to BBQuest while also giving viewers a closer look at beef production practices and the hard work that Texas farmers and ranchers put into their operations each and every day.”
To date, BBQuest has been viewed by fans more than 2.9 million times. BBQuest has received an Award of Excellence from the Communicator Awards, a Gold Hermes Creative Award and recognition as a SABRE Award finalist. Learn more about BBQuest and watch Seasons 1 and 2 at BeefLovingTexans.com. For more information about Beef Loving Texans and the Texas Beef Council, visit TexasBeefCheckoff.com.
