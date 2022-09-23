I grew up in a family where we teased quite a bit. My dad always teased my mom and she always took it very well.
The other day my sister went to see about a knee replacement. So naturally I had to ask her if they had any molds that big.
Mom got to where she didn’t hear as well and needed a hearing aid but refused to get one. So one day me, Mom and my sisters went out to eat. After repeating several things, of course, I was the ornery one and I announced that we should only use sign language when talking to Mom so every time they would start to say something I would say, “No, no, use sign language.” Part of that was to encourage Mom to get a hearing aid and part of it was just my orneriness. After about 30 minutes, I did notice Mom thinking, “Well, that’s about enough of that.”
It’s always fun to walk by someone’s pickup or car and stand the wiper blades up. But then sometimes I see they have returned the favor. I still laugh every once in a while about jacking up a man’s flat trailer behind his pickup. He came out of the cafe and drove several miles and looked back and thought, “Well. What the heck. I wonder where I lost that.”
With Thanksgiving not far away all of us should think of nice things to do for the elderly or just a neighbor. My sister made some popcorn with sugar syrup and I’m not sure what all. It was great. So I said, “How about you making 500 containers for the church that I go to for Thanksgiving?” She just laughed. I didn’t see anything funny.
One gal said to my son, “I like the color of your dad’s hat.” He said, “It is actually black but just has so much dirt on it that it looks brown.”
The cow killing market was some cheaper but still a lot better than we ever thought possible particularly for this time of year. I read the other day where we had sold 13.5% more killing cows than normal and we are killing more female than male cattle totally now. I predict if we get moisture this spring young female cattle will get very high.
Some places where the government has determined it was in an extra drought area it will pay a lot of the trucking. So you may want to call your Farm Service Agency office and get the details.
The teacher asked Johnny—can you use the word gruesome in a sentence? He said, “Yes, ma’am. I used to be shorter then I gruesome.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
