Tailored traits are customizing corn hybrids so rapidly and precisely that it is almost ceasing to be a monocrop. Last year, a paper published in Science magazine detailed how 26 corn genomes have been newly assembled and mapped, allowing ever-more-precise mixing and matching of genetic traits.

The 26 genomes mapped in the new study encompass a range of diverse genetic traits in corn, everything from popcorn to sweetcorn to field corn from various geographical and environmental conditions. The results of the mapping provide much more reference data for scientists delving into corn genetics for targets that could lead to better crop performance. The work promises to speed up even more the ability of seed companies to precisely tailor traits, through both genetic tweaking and conventional breeding.

One of the biggest stories in corn genetics is Bayer introducing its short stature corn this year, after long development. Bayer’s head of crop research and development has said short stature corn has generated “more interest than any product we have ever offered.” (HPJ, March 4, 2022).

But this year, Syngenta Seeds is the company offering more new hybrids than any other. A new hybrid takes an average of about five years to develop—six years to full commercialization. Golden harvest corn portfolio manager Andy Ackley said he is excited about the 12 new hybrids the Golden Harvest brand is introducing for this planting season. Ten of them are traited hybrids and two are conventionally bred. Tailored for specific geographies, the new hybrids range in relative maturity from 87 days to 117 days.

Five of the new hybrids include the Duracade trait for corn rootworm control. Five include the Viptera trait, an above-ground insect control trait, which Golden Harvest says is the only effective western bean cutworm control trait. The pests controlled include corn ear worm and army worm, as well as corn rootworm, which has increased in the past several years.

“We have the most comprehensive pest-control stack in the industry,” said Ackley. “Corn pests will always find a way. Insects will continue to evolve and develop resistance to traits or insecticides. Pest challenges will be there in the future. But we have traits scheduled for launch to help address those challenges. That’s true whether we are talking about weeds or insect pests.”

In addition, Syngenta Seeds offers the alpha-amylase Enogen trait, originally intended to produce corn optimized for ethanol processing. Alpha-amylase is present in all corn to some extent, but the Enogen trait optimizes it to break down starches to the extent that ethanol producers can skip a processing step with Enogen corn. All other corn traits remain the same. It’s now recognized that the optimized alpha-amylase trait improves feed efficiency as well, making it more attractive to beef and dairy producers.

Traits in the stack include glyphosate resistance. Ackley believes glyphosate will continue to be an important tool in farmers’ arsenal for the future, especially since it is now off-patent and has multiple manufacturers. “It’s still a very effective tool, something we need to keep in our toolbox.”

Syngenta Seeds has also made huge investments in germplasm development. “Traits are important in protecting yields, but germ plasm is where yields increase,” Ackley said. The improvements in germplasm have resulted in improvements in standability and adaptability, as well as resistance to diseases including tar spot.

Earlier this year, Syngenta, owned by China’s Sinochem Holdings—although its global headquarters remains in Switzerland—received good news in its bid to crack the Chinese market for genetically modified traits. The Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Affairs said in April that it was preparing to approve, for the first time, two GMO corn traits developed by Syngenta. China is overhauling its rules regarding GMO traits, a development that U.S. producers are regarding with keen interest.

