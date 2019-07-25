“At any given time there is $200,000 to $300,0000 worth of grain in my grain bin and I just can’t leave that unprotected,” said Mike Younger. “The research I did on the IntelliFarms BinManager showed me that I wouldn’t have to worry about my stored grain anymore.”
Younger, of Bison, Kansas, purchased BinManager two years ago and has stored three crops in it so far. He farms 2,200 acres of wheat and sorghum.
“As far as the IntelliFarms company goes, they’re second to none,” he added.
Younger says he gets excellent service through his IntelliFarms sales representative, John Lawrence. “I don’t think the guy sleeps,” Younger joked. “If I have any problem, he’s happy to answer it and just takes care of me.”
The system at work
Younger says six cables hang down from the top of the bin and every so many feet there are sensors that detect moisture and temperature—all accessible from a computer or smartphone. It alerts to hot spots, power outages and fan malfunctions.
“I don’t have to worry because I can check it on my iPhone, and if there is a problem I get an alert,” he said.
Younger says he has found great value in the bin manager’s ability to rehydrate grain in the bin.
“When it’s hot out and our grain comes in at 9% moisture, the bin manager can take it to 12 or 14, by pushing moist air through the grain with the correct ambient humidity, slowly hydrating it,” he explained.
However, this year Younger expects the system to dry out some of the extra moisture from his crop with the recent heavy rains. Younger says the system made him almost 1,000 bushels last year and he estimates that added value to be around $5,000.
“My grain that is going in the bin is usually in good quality, and it comes out the same or in even better quality,” Younger said. “The peace of mind of knowing my grain is protected and monitored through a state-of-the-art system makes it all worth it.”
An opening to new markets
Younger says he also sends samples of his grain each time he fills his bin to IntelliFarms’ lab in Archie, Missouri, to write algorithms to properly hydrate his grain and set the parameters for the humidity and temperature. Younger says the lab also reports the baking benchmarks for his particular grain.
“Knowing that data will open my crop up to different markets,” he said. “They are earmarking the different characteristics of my wheat variety.”
He says IntelliFarms even projects the cost per bushel, per month to hydrate the grain and see how much Younger can expect to profit from the system’s technology. Younger says it helps him to plan for the future and watch the varieties he is planting and explore varieties that are more attractive to buyers instead of just taking his whole crop to the local co-op and taking the only offered price.
“It allows me to stay in control of my grain and I couldn’t do that without IntelliFarms,” Younger said. “They take all the work out of grain storage and that’s great because I don’t need any more jobs on the farm.”
Attendees of High Plains Journal’s Sorghum U - Wheat U will be able to purchase one of IntelliFarms’ systems at a discounted price. Visit www.intellifarms.com for more information about the systems. To learn more about Sorghum U or Wheat U, visit www.hpj.com/suwu.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at lnewlin@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.