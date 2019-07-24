Making "Cents" of Blockchain Technology
Terry Griffin is an associate professor in Kansas State University's Department of Agricultural Economics. Griffin’s Research and Extension programs have been focused on “big data” and how it might help farmers capture more value from their efforts. Part of that big data conversation is blockchain technology and how it can benefit growers up and down the grain chain. Griffin will help wheat and sorghum producers make "cents" of blockchain technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.