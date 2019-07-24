Lessons in Wheat Production
Learning from the lessons of the previous season, Romulo Lollato, assistant professor, wheat and forages, Kansas State University, will walk wheat producers through the latest practical research that they can take back to their farms in the coming year to improve their yield and quality production goals.
