IntelliFarms: Grow with a Purpose
John Lawrence is a district sales manager for IntelliFarms for Kansas and Colorado and will speak at the lunch session of Sorghum U-Wheat U 2019. He consults farmers on their best options using IntelliFarms' SureTrack system. SureTrack takes the guesswork out of farming and helps decisions become easier with seed selection, field monitoring, grain storage for all commodities, and the best market options available. John has worked with farmers from all across the Midwest, which has made him familiar with how the needs can change from farm to farm. Bringing value and profit back to the farm is John’s No. 1 vision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.