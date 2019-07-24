Planning with Your Lender
Greg Reno is regional banking executive with American AgCredit. Now, more than ever, farmers need to work on developing their relationships with ag lenders. Come hear from an ag lender about how we got into this recent farm economy downturn and what farmers and ag lenders can do going forward to ensure the fiscal stability and well-being of their farming enterprises.
