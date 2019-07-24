Making the Grain Chain Work for You
Throughout his career, Brian Stevenson has contributed to each facet of the grain value chain. He has experience in merchandising grain and securing quality grains for a Fortune 500 Baking and Snack Company. Stevenson will help you understand what processors, merchandisers and grain buyers are looking for, thus enabling you to grow to full potential. Stevenson serves as an industry consultant, serving clients ranging from farmers to bakeries.
