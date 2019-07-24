Market Intelligence for the Future
Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist with INTL FCStone, will present the keynote address at Sorghum U - Wheat U.
Market intelligence helps producers plan ahead for influences on grain markets that are out of a producer’s control. Suderman has years of experience working with farmers and helping them understand the markets. From late planting problems this spring to trade wars to African Swine Fever, Suderman will give producers an outlook that will help them make sound decisions.
