The Kansas Beef Council in conjunction with the Kansas Livestock Association, National Cattlemen's Beef Association, Kansas State University and Merck Animal Health will be bringing a Regional Stockmanship and Stewardship event to Kansas.
Join them in the Flint Hills of Kansas for a one-of-a-kind educational opportunity at Kansas State University’s Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan to hear from some of the beef communities’ most influential experts, like Ron Gill and Curt Pate, on how implementing sound Stockmanship and Stewardship practices on your operation will add value to your bottom line.
Whether you are a small or large beef producer, seasoned veteran or just starting out, you will learn from live cattle handling demonstrations, hands-on training, and exposure to the industry’s newest information. You are sure to find value by attending this Stockmanship and Stewardship event.
For more information or to register visit Stockmanship & Stewardship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.