The World Food Prize has announced Ambassador Kenneth M. Quinn was presented the Peace Prize from Slovakia on behalf of the foundation and his work over the past 20 years. The ceremony was Dec. 12 at the Palffy Palace in Bratislava.
In a secret ballot, the Slovakian International Peace Committee decided to award the Prize to the World Food Prize Foundation and its president Ambassador Kenneth M. Quinn, “for developing the vision of its founder Dr. Norman E. Borlaug with exceptional incentives to improve the quality, quantity and availability of food worldwide.”
In making this announcement, Peter Kasalovsky, the founder and chairman of the committee, noted that Ambassador Quinn and the World Food Prize Foundation received all but two votes, which were cast for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Of course, it is a tremendous honor to be a recipient of an award that was first bestowed upon His Holiness Pope Francis and also given in memory of President John F. Kennedy, the leader who inspired me to a career in the American foreign service,” said Ambassador Quinn. “I am so very proud to accept this award here in Bratislava, Slovakia, which for many, many years was on the front lines of the Cold War division between the West and the Soviet Union, but now as a free democratic country is on the frontlines of the struggle for peace.“
The prize was presented to Ambassador Quinn by members of the International Peace Committee of Slovakia, including Maj. Gen. Svetozar Nadovic, previous Peace Prize Laureate Monika Babcanova, and Professor Jozef Masarik.
In his acceptance remarks entitled Peace Through Agriculture, Ambassador Quinn pointed out the significant connection between Iowa and Slovakia during his remarks. He noted that the connection centered in the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library being located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as well as the significant settlement of Czech and Slovak people near Spillville, not far from Norman Borlaug’s boyhood home.
The World Food Prize is the foremost international award recognizing the achievements of individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity or availability of food in the world. The prize was founded in 1986 by Norman E. Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize. Since then, the World Food Prize has honored 49 outstanding individuals who have made vital contributions throughout the world. The World Food Prize annually hosts the Borlaug Dialogue international symposium and a variety of youth education programs to help further the discussion on global food security issues and inspire the next generation to end hunger.
