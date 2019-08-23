The World Food Prize Foundation announced that Suzanne Clark, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has been selected as the keynote speaker for the 2019 Iowa Hunger Summit. The 2019 Iowa Hunger Summit will take place on Oct. 14, at the downtown Des Moines Marriott Hotel.
As the world’s largest business federation, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of more than three million businesses of all sizes, sectors and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.
“On behalf of our Chairman John Ruan III, I want to say how extremely fortunate we are to have Suzanne Clark, the President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, headline this year’s Iowa Hunger Summit,” said Kenneth Quinn, president of the World Food Prize Foundation. “I know that a broad cross-section of our community will be eager to hear her insights into the distinctive role of the private sector in confronting issues of poverty and food insecurity in our country.”
As president, Clark is charged with guiding the strategic alignment and execution of policy development, government relations, and market innovation. She additionally oversees the strategic transformation of the Chamber’s policies and processes to best meet the 21st century needs. In the Chamber’s 104-year history, Clark is the first woman to hold the leadership position of President.
Clark is well versed in the commerce world as a seasoned business owner herself and having previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer in the Chamber. Clark acquired and directed a leading financial information boutique—Potomac Research Group —which was recognized by the Inc500 as the 135th fastest-growing private company in 2012.
Clark earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Georgetown University.
While the Hunger Summit is free and open to the public, registration is required. Registration is available at www.iowahungersummit.org/register.
The World Food Prize is the foremost international award recognizing the achievements of individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity or availability of food in the world. The Prize was founded in 1986 by Norman E. Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize. Since then, the World Food Prize has honored 49 outstanding individuals who have made vital contributions throughout the world. The World Food Prize annually hosts the Borlaug Dialogue international symposium and a variety of youth education programs to help further the discussion on cutting-edge global food security issues and inspire the next generation to end hunger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.