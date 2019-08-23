Amy Kyllo from Byron, Minnesota and representing Olmsted County, was crowned the 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Kyllo will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families. She is the daughter of Paul and Susan Kyllo.
Ten county dairy princesses from throughout Minnesota competed for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way title. Elizabeth Krienke of Lester Praire, representing McLeod County; and Brittney Tiede of Le Center, representing Le Sueur County; were selected as runners-up.
Rachel Paskewitz of Browerville representing Todd County; Grace Jeurissen and Krienke, both of Lester Prairie and representing McLeod County, were named scholarship winners. Kyllo was also named Miss Congeniality.
Throughout her yearlong reign as Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Kyllo will make public appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota’s dairy farm families. She will work to bring dairy to life through conversations, classroom visits and various speaking engagements.
Kyllo’s first official duty as Princess Kay was to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building (located at the corner of Judson Avenue and Underwood Street) for nearly eight hours to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter during Minnesota State Fair. This year marks butter sculptor Linda Christensen’s 48th year carving the Princess Kay of the Milky Way winner and finalists at the Minnesota State Fair. Other finalists were scheduled to have their likenesses sculpted as well.
Throughout the fair, Princess Kay and the other finalists will make appearances near the Butter Sculpture Booth in the Dairy Building, at the Moo Booth in the Dairy Barn and onstage at the CHS Miracle of Birth Center. Princess Kay’s Facebook page will provide daily updates and photos of each completed butter sculpture.
Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm for dairy. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Princess Kay program, which is funded by dairy farmers through their promotion checkoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.