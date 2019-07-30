Western Nebraska—The forecast was supposed to be clear but out west there can be pop-up thunderstorms and that’s when there’s a threat of wind and hail and sometimes lots of rainfall. On Friday night, July 26, we were cutting wheat and then a storm in the west was building. Thankfully, all we got was a sprinkle but there were some wicked looking clouds to the west. We heard Lodgepole got hit with the worst of the storm. I was told it hailed for 30 minutes and ruined the crops in that area.
On Saturday night, July 27, we were cutting and we had a big chance of rain. As harvesters, we keep cutting until it rains. While we were cutting and the storm was approaching our field, we had lots of lightning and high winds for quite awhile and then the rain drops began and that’s when I quit cutting and went to the trucks to empty the hopper. Miss Moo was riding with me in the combine. This isn’t our first occasion of being caught in a storm and having to get out of the combine quickly. I always carry Moo if it’s raining and run to the pickup but this storm wasn’t too bad. I can remember a couple of times where we were caught in some pretty bad storms. One in particular, I was carrying Moo and running to the pickup in the rain and wind and it felt like buckets of rain were being thrown at us. This pop-up thunderstorm was nothing compared to that.
Overall, the wheat we’ve cut here has been very good but it has been very tough going. It has been yielding in the 70s and the test weights over 60 pounds per bushel. The straw is green yet and a heavy wheat crop causes combine problems. We’ve had combines plugged up a few times and it’s just been tough going with the green straw and hard threshing wheat and also the mud in the fields. We’ve got a few days of cutting left in this area and a forecast of sunshine and highs in the 80s and 90s. We’ll finish up here soon and move north.
All Aboard Wheat Harvest is sponsored by High Plains Journal and John Deere. Janel Schemper can be reached at janel@allaboardharvest.com.
