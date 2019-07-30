Big Springs, Nebraska—Sometimes we spend quite a few days, or weeks, in one place harvesting, and other times you move through a stop so quickly it seems it’s time to pack up the trailer houses again before you even got re-situated from the last move. This describes Nebraska for us this year.
For quite some time we had been concerned with the reports of such green wheat in much of western Nebraska. Since you work and live by the weather when harvesting is your life, we always keep our eye on storms along our harvest route. It seemed much of Nebraska was in a cycle of rain every few days with cool temperatures, and as we finished Kansas, the Nebraska forecast didn’t look very favorable. What was more worrisome was the progress of the wheat in South Dakota ripening ahead of Nebraska.
That’s right, in only 9 days we packed up camp and left southwest Kansas, moved to Nebraska, cut all the wheat the weather would allow us, reloaded machines, made the long move to Onida, South Dakota, unloaded equipment and started harvesting again. In the last 12 days we have cut in 3 states. Four, really, if you count the one field that was located on the Colorado side of the Nebraska/Colorado border. That makes me tired just to write that ... that is a lot of set up plus tear down plus loading plus unloading plus driving in a very short time. We wish the weather would have been more cooperative so we could have harvested more acres in Nebraska, but we had been preparing for this scenario for quite some time.
So currently the crew is in Onida, South Dakota, successfully making the very long 2-day trip. We had hoped to maybe have a day or two to catch our breath, but no such luck in catching a break this time. After unloading machines in the afternoon and taking a spin through the countryside to look at fields, we found some acres ready to go. We started harvesting the very next day.
Onida holds a special place in the hearts of our crew. We have been coming here for 36 years, worked for the same family farm the entire time, and we love the beautiful scenery and wide open spaces. Huge square mile fields (many larger) are the norm here, and weeks of work lie ahead of us. The crop looks exceptional, and we are in it for the long haul now to bring in this bumper crop.
South Dakota always provides some of the best examples of harvest in action. Wheat fields as far as the eye can see, a steady stream of semi-trucks headed to and from the fields, dust plumbs rising from countless combines across the countryside in any direction you look ... this is wheat harvest on a grand scale. The photography opportunities are never disappointing here, so be sure to check back again soon as I share the unique experience of what can only be the South Dakota wheat harvest.
Brian can be reached at Brian@allaboardharvest.com.
