Brian Arnall
State Specialist at Oklahoma State University
Managing wheat and sorghum fertility to maximize profitability
Romulo Lollato
Associate Professor, Wheat and Forage Specialist, Kansas State University
Physiological basis for intensive wheat management
Brent Bean
United Sorghum Checkoff Director of Agronomy
Weed management in sorghum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.