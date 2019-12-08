The Southwest Missouri Beef Cattle Improvement Association honored two operations at their annual meeting in Springfield, Nov. 20.
Annually, since 1976, the association recognizes an outstanding seedstock and commercial producer. This year's recipients were Dale Kunkel, Neosho as seedstock and 5C Ranch, El Dorado Springs as commercial awardees.
Kunkel runs a Red Angus purebred herd. Since 2007 has steadily been making genetic progress. He uses the Missouri Show-Me-Select program for heifers and the Missouri Steer Feedout to evaluate post-weaning growth and carcass merit. He also utilizes genomic testing to develop more accurate expected progeny difference values.
Five C Ranch, was established in 2012 with owners Dr. Rick Casey and son Scott. The original farm dates to 1984. They run 300 commercial, black/black white-faced cows. Approximately three-fourths of the base cow herd was purchased through the Show-Me-Select beef program. They utilize Top Dollar Angus and MFA Health Track to market calves. DNA genomic data helps them determine replacement heifer selection.
The Southwest Missouri Beef Cattle Improvement Association works with University of Missouri Extension on such programs as the all-breed performance tested bull sale, Missouri Steer Feedout and the Show-Me-Select Heifer program.
For details on those programs, contact the University of Missouri Extension field specialist in livestock in your area.
