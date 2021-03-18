When Fred Bourland left the family cotton farm in Mississippi County for the University of Arkansas, clear across the state in Fayetteville, he had anything but farming on his mind.
“I grew up around cotton,” Bourland said. “When I went to college, I was planning to get as far away from cotton as I could.”
But sometimes you just can’t run away from your calling. Bourland received the A.L. Vandergriff Cotton Pioneer Award in February from the Southern Cotton Ginners Association. He is a professor of cotton breeding and genetics for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.The award recognizes a career of innovative cotton research accomplishments.
“The Agricultural Experiment Station is proud of Dr. Bourland’s many accomplishments and distinguished career in cotton breeding,” said Jean-François Meullenet, senior associate vice president for agriculture-research and director of the experiment station. “We congratulate him on receiving this prestigious award.”
The Bourland family farm was in Mississippi County near the community of Lost Cane. “We were actually between Lost Cane and Whistleville,” he said, which is to say, not really near any town.
Bourland’s road back to the cotton fields began in his senior year at what is now the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas. He took a class in plant breeding taught by experiment station soybean breeder Chuck Caviness, who developed some of the earliest Arkansas-adapted soybean varieties. Bourland said he began reading everything he could about crop breeding, even beyond what was required for the course.
Including graduate school, Bourland has spent more than 50 years working in the field he thought he was walking away from when he left for college. And he wouldn’t have it any other way.
In that time, he has released more than 100 improved cotton varieties and germplasm lines adapted to Arkansas. Other public and commercial cotton breeders use those germplasm lines in their own breeding programs.But what Bourland is most proud of is a host of new breeding tools and methods that he has developed.
“Those tools and techniques will still be used long after my germplasm is gone,” he said.
Bourland said he was not expecting to receive the A.L. Vandergriff Cotton Pioneer Award from the Southern Cotton Ginners Association. “It was a total surprise to me,” Bourland said.
For many accolades, an individual is nominated or submits an application. But Bourland had no idea he was in the running for this one. While he often works closely with county Extension agents, crop consultants and other cotton researchers, Bourland said he hasn’t worked as closely with ginners, though he has a great deal of respect for them and the investments they make that often make them the core of a community.
“For ginners to recognize my work like this is very special,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.