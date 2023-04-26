Sorghum U-Wheat U is set for August 9, 2023 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Wichita, KS. The program will include farmer panel discussions, breakout sessions and a keynote. CEU credits will be available for Certified Crop Advisers.
Confirmed speakers include Josh Lofton with Oklahoma State University, Allan Fritz with Kansas State University and Brent Bean with United Sorghum Checkoff.
