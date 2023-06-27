52953180248_e7c4572e26_k.jpg

Ernie Minton, the Eldon Gideon Dean of K-State's College of Agriculture, announced June 5 that the university will lead the Global Collaboration for Sorghum and Millet. (Photo by RAY MARTINEZ)

Kansas State University has announced a collaboration project in which it will lead a group effort to work on the world’s challenges related to the production of sorghum and millet.

Ernie Minton, the Eldon Gideon Dean of K-State’s College of Agriculture, officially launched the Global Collaboration for Sorghum and Millet during the opening day of the Global Sorghum Conference in Montpelier, France, where K-State is a lead sponsor.

