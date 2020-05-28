This event will provide growers a first glimpse at igrowth®, the world's first commercial, non-GMO herbicide-tolerant technology for sorghum.
Texas pesticide applicators can receive 1 full CEU credit. Applicators will be required to add their pesticide license number during registration and watch the live webinar to receive the full credit.
The Virtual Field Day will feature key experts from Alta Seeds and UPL in the field. Participants will be able to submit questions live to them via the Zoom platform. The Virtual Field Day will be recorded and registered participants will be able to access it after the live event is over.
Sorghum Frontiers is free to the public. Once you register you will receive a confirmation email with login information.
