Screenshot 2023-07-11 at 9.57.47 AM.png

(Photo courtesy of South Dakota Soil Health Coalition.)

Healthy pastures are about more than just grass.

That’s a fact that North Dakota State University Extension Rangeland Management Specialist Kevin Sedivec wants participants in the upcoming Soil Health School, Aug. 28 to 30 near Garretson, South Dakota, to understand.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.