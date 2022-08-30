Oklahoma State University's Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources will be holding their Fall Soil Health Field Training Day on Thursday September 1st. The field training will be held at the OSU Agronomy Station in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Soil health and conservation production practices have gained tremendous amount of interest in the last several years. Speakers from OSU, USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, and OCC will discuss critical soil health topics including cover cropping, water management, soil health and testing, among other topics. Demonstrations will include a cover crop demonstration, rainfall simulator, and soil pit.
