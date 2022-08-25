Normally this time of year the nitrogen and wheat seed is flowing. But the dry spell has a lot of the central plains wheat producers in a holding pattern. And right now many of the grain only producers are looking at soil test results to help make nutrient plans for Oct sown wheat.

Well the map below is the 24 inch fraction water index (8.24.22) and it tells the story of a dry soil to a significant depth. I wish I could say that below two feet we had good moisture. But, I would be lying.

Oklahoma average 24-inch fractional water index

Oklahoma average 24-inch fractional water index - August 23, 2022
Kingfisher - zoom of long-term water averages

Kingfisher - zoom of long-term water averages
Kingfisher - long-term water averages

Kingfisher - long-term water averages.
Stillwater - zoom of long-term water averages

Stillwater - zoom of long-term water averages.
Stillwater - long-term water averages

Stillwater - long-term water averages.
complete nitrogen cycle

Complete Nitrogen Cycle. http://psssoil4234.okstate.edu/lecture

