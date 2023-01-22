United States Sen. Roger Marshall and 10 of his colleagues from both the Senate and House of Representatives sent a letter to Deb Haaland, secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, requesting an extension to delay the final rule that will list the lesser prairie-chicken under the Endangered Species Act.
The members suggested April 1 be the new deadline, which is before the primary nesting season of the bird. If this request isn’t granted the rule will become effective on Jan. 24, ending the ability for industry stakeholders to adjust their operations and finalize voluntary efforts to conserve the bird.
In their letter, the members wrote, in part, “First and foremost, we believe the service should promote voluntary conservation work that has proven successful at conserving the bird and not list the LPC whatsoever. Given the decades-long history of private lands conservation in coordination with the service and state partners, we believe listing the LPC undermines private property rights and will discourage critical conservation efforts on private lands.
“Let us be clear, while we strongly urge the Service to revoke the listing, at minimum it is necessary to delay the effective date for involved parties to effectively comply with the rule. An extension of the effective date will give industry stakeholders more time to participate in or expand voluntary conservation prior to the primary nesting season of the LPC and give ranchers time to comply with the new 4(d) rule for grazing activities or establish Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances.”
The members who signed Marshall’s letter were U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-OK, and Republican Reps. Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner and Ron Estes, all of Kansas; August Pfluger and Ronny Jackson, both of Texas; Stephanie Bice, Frank Lucas and Tom Cole, all of Oklahoma; and Dan Newhouse, of Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.