Since the 1940s, American farmers, ranchers and foresters have increased agricultural outputs nearly three-fold with little to no change in inputs, according to House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson.

“This is an impressive statistic which would not be possible without Federal and State investments in the cutting-edge research conducted at our land-grant and non-land-grant colleges of agriculture,” Thompson said. “These advancements further the fact that American agriculture is steeped in science, technology, and innovation.”

