Co-produced by NOAA's National Integrated Drought Information System and the Southern Regional Climate Center, a recent webinar discussed the drought impacts in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

Speakers included: John Nielsen-Gammon, Southern Regional Climate Center; Jeff Grashel, Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center; Nelun Fernando, Texas Water Development Board; Drew Daily, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, forestry services; Mary Love Tagert, Department of Agriculture and Biological Engineering at Mississippi State University; Wes Lee, Oklahoma Mesonet; and David Sathiaraj, Trabus Technologies. Topics included a winter weather outlook, a discussion about river levels and water supply issues, wildfire concerns, agricultural impacts of the drought and some moisture monitoring tools.

