Health care in rural America can be a challenge. If you need a more specialized service like mental health care or cancer treatment, be prepared to travel to find the right fit. Shortages in mental health care are on the rise in rural areas, and according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, more than 60% of non-metropolitan counties don’t have a psychiatrist and almost half of rural counties don’t have one at all.

BPC recently released a new report that provides a pathway to integrated primary care and behavioral health services in rural areas, giving patients easier access to care, improved health outcomes, and even cost savings.

