IMG_5394copy (1).jpeg

Monument Rocks near Scott City and Oakley, Kansas. (Journal composite photo by Kylene Scott.)

Vacations can be anything you want them to be. An elaborate trip involving airplanes, passports or foreign countries or a road trip planned off an old school map with all the weird and quirky stops in between.

A simple enough search online—Kansas Travel Guide—can help. Flipping through the pages of the book online one could see the sights from the western side of the state across to the eastern. Places to see, food to eat or events to attend. But don’t stop there.

IMG_6446.jpg

Dala horse in Lindsborg, Kansas. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)
IMG_6461.jpeg

Mushroom Rock park near Brookville, Kansas. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

