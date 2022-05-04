My boys are as different as night and day. The older one wants to work all things agriculture. He wants to be in the middle of the action at a branding. The younger likes books, watching videos and playing games. The older is loud and bossy, while the younger is quiet and gets lost in his thoughts. No two kids could be as different as they are.
A few weeks ago my husband and I purchased some heifer pairs to replace some older cows we’d culled. He wanted to work the cows and brand them one Sunday morning. The four of us headed south and after the rest of the cattle were fed we finally got to work. One boy was more excited than the other.
Chance is still young enough to not be interested in the cattle and would rather run off and play instead of be a part of the work. Before we started he came to me because he saw my husband heating up the branding irons. I could tell by his eyes that he wasn’t sure what was going to happen. I explained the cows were getting pour-on wormer and branded. He looked horrified when the brand hit the hide. I brushed it off as this wasn’t the first time he was around livestock being branded.
A few weeks later we branded and worked part of our calves and the ones my husband takes care of. Again, Chance wasn’t interested in helping. He ran off to find the dog and play in the shed. After a while he came back and was stuck to my side. Asking a million and one questions about why they’re poking the calves with needles. Why they have to brand the calves and why they’re being castrated. I explained the best I could in the middle of the busy branding pen.
The following week he again clung to my arm as the fairboard members were struggling to put a tag in his 4-H goat’s ear at the small animal weigh-in. I asked what was wrong, and he said he didn’t like what they were doing to his goat. In the moment, I explained the tags help know who’s goat is who’s.
At times like these I have to choose my words carefully and explain to an 8-year-old in terms he’d understand since he honestly hasn’t been around it near as much as he could have been. I struggle with this since Shaun wanted to be in the middle of it and knows so much more.
This is Chance’s first year in 4-H after participating in the cloverbud portion last year. He wanted a goat to show, but only one. And he made it very clear to me that he only wanted to show at the fair when I asked if he wanted to go with his brother to a jackpot show coming up. I don’t know whether to push the subject any more with him or not. However, I do intend to take him to the show on Mother’s Day along with his goat to see the sights. A little schooling never hurt anyone!
