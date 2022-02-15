The first time I walked into the Journal building for a job interview in 2003, it felt like home. The brick walls, the newspaper dust and mismatched furniture. All of it.
I’ve been in that building for most of my 18 years of employment at the Journal (with the exception of 7 months of 2020 and all of 2021, and two maternity leaves). I know about every nook and cranny in the place. This past week the company moved to a smaller leased space and pared down many years in the Wyatt Earp location in Dodge City. The original brick building was constructed in 1965, with several additions throughout the years.
Each time I’ve moved from a place that I called home, I harbored big feelings of sadness. The move from Hutchinson Community College to Kansas State University and later Oklahoma State, I struggled with the changes, but eventually over came and found another home. When I moved to Woodward, Oklahoma for my first job after college and when I moved away to take my position at the Journal—even with all the excitement of something new, I still had some sadness for what I was leaving behind.
This office move was no different. I had the same big feelings and nostalgia when I packed up my office. Seeing the numerous name badges I’ve collected over the years to the knickknacks picked up in my various travels, took me back 15 years or even just 3 years ago. Seeing the photos from the first cover story I ever wrote still in the photo development envelope brought back all the memories of what putting together a newspaper was like then compared to now. I remember not-so-fondly having to wear much dressier clothing than what I’ve gotten used to in recent months.
As I thumbed through files in my desk, I remembered walking into my first day—pie meeting day no less—not knowing anyone but our editor and one of the graphic designers. Holly said to not be late for the meeting since it was a quarterly meeting with nearly all staff present. We crammed more people in the communications center than I’d been around since I’d left college. I made sure I wasn’t late since those who were late had to sit in the front row. I sure didn’t want to. And I was disappointed there was no pie! In all those years, there was only one time we actually had pie, and I made a peach one.
Back then the editorial department shared one room for 5 people. Although I was kind of used to a bustling newsroom, it was still a change, but eventually we learned how to work without disrupting each other. Later after a remodel, I was lucky enough to get four walls and a door. My new office allowed me to do interviews without disturbing my coworkers. And I loved it. I hope I grow to love my new office like I did the old. It’s already much tidier!
Many friendships evolved during our time in that building. At break time we’d share interesting anecdotes and stories from our lives. I’m sure my coworkers got tired of my endless griping about my family and eventually my naughty little boys. We got to know who was a good cook and who we could count on to bring the best goodies when it was potluck time. I even won the chili contest a time or two back when they held the competition between employees.
But looking back on all the memories and mementos, I guess it’s not the physical building or the material things that make the company. It’s not the photos from the 1980s Easter egg hunt, the stack of Journal’s from the 1970s, the pile of dusty Journal hats no one has worn or the yard sticks that haven’t found a home. It is the people. Although our numbers have shrunk in the years since my first pie meeting, those who remain are some of the best around. And I’ll still have all those memories of work life in the old High Plains Journal building to keep me company in my new space.
