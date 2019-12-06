My dear, sweet child threw me under the bus at his 4-H meeting this week. Club leaders were handing out awards from the November achievement banquet. We weren't able to attend, so this was a pleasant surprise. Well, until his honesty got the best of him.
Our county agent was explaining to the club the process of how and why they award pins for the projects. She used my son Shaun as an example of how the photography awards were given. Instead of remaining quiet, and letting her explain the rest of the process, he blurted out, "my mom did it all for me!"
He was talking about his record book and KAP forms that I filled out for him. We'd still be working on them as atrocious as his spelling and handwriting are. I did ask him questions (basically I interviewed him) prior to writing the information needed on the forms, although he didn't realize what I was doing.
My plan was this year for them to be as painless as possible. Next year, I'm going to relinquish a little more control and help him do them. This mother likes to do things the easy way and often times it means I just do it myself. Next year will be different. I hope. I’m going to try to take advantage of the help leaders and the county offers.
I know there's more than one way to skin a cat, but if someone out there has any tips and tricks to get a 8-year-old boy to work on his handwriting and grammar first, and then on a record book second, that would be great! That way I don't get thrown under the bus again in front of his 4-H club.
