Brown chore coat
Kylene Scott

The frayed cuffs of my barn coat could tell quite the story. From the dirt deep in the pockets to its aroma, to the grease stain on the elbow—its been there through it all.

This particular brown Carhartt came into my life when I was a freshman in college (more years ago than I care to admit). We were heading out to judge at all the big stock shows—Denver, Houston, Fort Worth and a couple smaller regional contests. Denver, being in January required some advanced planning. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.