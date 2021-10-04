The first time I heard the term legacy I was at Oklahoma State and the conversation surrounded alumni of the university and incoming students. I was absolutely clueless when it came to this terminology since my parents never graduated from college.
So now as a mother, I see my boys doing some of the things I was able to do when I was their age. 4-H is one of those things; a legacy if you will. My oldest son is now heading into his fourth year as 4-H member, and the youngest into his first after a year of cloverbuds. Since I was a 4-Her myself, I feel like with the legacy on our side they’ve got a better chance of succeeding in any project they want to tackle.
Last Friday I was printing out the last of the Shaun’s 4-H record book that we’d spent the last few nights working on. By Sunday we were prepping to decorate the window for 4-H week at a local business. Around here 4-H is on our minds just about every day. Soon enough we’ll be looking for animals and trying to find the right fit.
On our way to town yesterday I suggested he ask one of his friends if they’d like to go to one of his 4-H meetings. He kind of wrinkled his nose up at me and said, “he doesn’t live in the country.” I gave him the side eye and said you know that doesn’t matter, don’t you? Then reminded him of one of our club members who lives in town and does all the creative and technical projects 4-H has to offer. There’s a number of projects offered for all kids regardless of where they live.
So I hope during this 4-H week, Oct. 3 to 9, you can find your spark at www.4-H.org.
