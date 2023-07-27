As county fair season in Kansas is going hot and heavy, I’ve noticed some posts online about various aspects of agriculture, 4-H and what it teaches our youth. The longer a family participates in 4-H they come to realize a few things.
It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the amount of money going out the door. Livestock showing is a money game. You have to pay to play. Feed isn’t cheap, livestock isn’t either. Hard work doesn’t cost anything. But parents, don’t expect to get rich doing this either. Be realistic with what stuff costs and how much you’re willing to spend before the animals step off the trailer.
The buckles, trophies, ribbons or banners may be fun and exciting at the time they’re presented, but more often than not, they’ll be packed away and covered in dust at some point. The connections made because of those prizes are much more important and last longer. The 4-H family who let your kids borrow their stand and blower when they are just starting out, have become quick friends. The ones who directed you towards the best calf for your budget are your allies. Use their knowledge and build upon it.
Ask all the questions. There’s a number of resources out there for kids wanting to show livestock. We’ve taken advantage of a number of free webinars, seminars and other events to learn about certain species. There’s also clinics and camps out there to help make your kids better showman. But nothing is as good as those showmen showing the next generation. As I was watching the seniors compete in round robin at our fair, one girl who was at her last year went up to another competitor after a particular trying segment with an animal out of her comfort zone and gave her a hug. She was right, “round robin is a lot!”
Our county fair closed out July 24 with the livestock premium auction. For me as a 4-Her, the last day of the fair was always a let down. The fun vibe was gone and everyone was so tired, attitudes were often less than stellar. Now as a parent, it’s much the same.
This year we decided to keep our market goats and try our luck at the Kansas Junior Livestock Show at the end of September. My oldest son only sold his blue ribbon market steer at our county auction. Plus, last year we weren’t too happy about the premiums our reserve grand champion market goat and class champion goat received. They sold early in the sale and I’m not sure if buyers were saving their funds for other species or what the deal was. We chatted about what happened and what we were going to do differently this year.
But as much as things change they still stay the same and this year’s sale day was no different for my kids and I. Prices weren’t the best and I could see the disappointment in some faces. I remember feeling the same way my last few years of 4-H. Popularity contest came to mind in both situations.
One county north of us had a phenomenal sale this year. While I don’t know the specifics of what those in the county did to achieve this feat, a social media post detailing the payouts of the sale was simply amazing for a county of about 5,000 people. According to the post, 102 livestock went through the sale ring, grossing $516,954.35. Market beef averaged $5,439; Meat goats, $4,536; Market pigs, $5,634; Market lambs, $3,073. All were sold by the pound. Wow!
After I shared the post on my Facebook, a number of people commented on it. One post said Scott County has a huge support system, and the 4-H kids work to get around to every business and person who has bought at the sale in the past and gave them a personal invitation to the sale and fair. Plus some even brought goodies to share.
Another comment said in her home county there’s also a lot of support. “Business owners take pride (and a little competitive) when purchasing the champion and reserve champion. They get their picture with the animals and 4-Her, it runs in the paper and online. Whatever the top animal in each category goes for, the other animals can not go over that. So the sale is what it should be, top ribbon animal sales the best,” she wrote.
I was a 4-Her in the late 90s, graduating in 1997. I sold a number of market hogs and market steers at our sale. I remember back then how those who got out in to the county and invited buyers received better premiums. I was a shy teenager and the thought of going out and inviting people was a little bit daunting. That's part of the reason why I haven’t made this a priority with my own children. But even then, prices were still low and counties around us had much better sales.
Now I have to point out the obvious. We have two large packing plants in Dodge City—Cargill and National Beef. Back in my day we’d have the carcass show at National and actually get to see the market steers hanging on the rail. I’m not sure why what was discontinued, and regulations probably have something to do with that, but it would be heck of a learning experience for these 4-Her’s.
But why don’t these companies have any involvement in the sale? I heard Cargill’s name a few times, and it’s frustrating to see the number of sponsors, buyers and people get smaller and smaller in a county of 35,000 people. I’d guess there’s about 100 kids in our county enrolled in 4-H, why aren’t these businesses supporting the youth that choose to be involved with agriculture? I’m thankful for the involvement of my employer in the county fair sponsoring prizes and premiums.
I despise the term, “we’ve always done it that way.” After this county fair, some things will likely have to change. At our house project expectations and funding will likely change. We’ll have to adjust how we play the 4-H livestock game and watch our budgets closer. We may not get to play as much, but isn’t that how life goes? Something goes up in price and you adjust your budget accordingly. You evaluate what you really want and need to survive. We don’t necessarily need these 4-H projects to survive, but we sure want them in our lives.
What’s it like at your county fair’s premium auction? How big or small is it? How involved are the kids in soliciting buyers?
