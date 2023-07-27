Back in the day

Showing market hogs during one of my first few years in 4-H.

 Kylene Scott

As county fair season in Kansas is going hot and heavy, I’ve noticed some posts online about various aspects of agriculture, 4-H and what it teaches our youth. The longer a family participates in 4-H they come to realize a few things. 

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the amount of money going out the door. Livestock showing is a money game. You have to pay to play. Feed isn’t cheap, livestock isn’t either. Hard work doesn’t cost anything. But parents, don’t expect to get rich doing this either. Be realistic with what stuff costs and how much you’re willing to spend before the animals step off the trailer.

