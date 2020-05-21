Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 734 head of cattle selling on May 14, compared to 601 head on May 7 and 758 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 573 head of feeder cattle, 117 head of slaughter cattle and 44 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week total of 511 head of feeder cattle, 48 head of slaughter cattle and 42 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 546 head of feeder cattle, 114 head of slaughter cattle and 98 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were firm to $5 higher. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 higher and the slaughter bulls were not well tested. The stock cows and pairs were steady in light test. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 51% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 75% stock cows, 11% were bred cows and 14% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
