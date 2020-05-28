Farmers and Rancher Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,838 head selling a week ago, 4,273 head trading May 14 and 1,346 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers 700 to 1050 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher; 700 pounds and under were trading $1 to $2 higher. In heifers 400 to 950 pounds, a lower undertone was noted. Trade and demand were moderate. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (75% steers, 25% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 373 to 388 lbs., 174.50 to 179.00 (177.03); 31 head, 481 to 494 lbs., 170.00 to 174.50 (173.76); 45 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 162.00 to 169.00 (165.15); 12 head, 578 to 598 lbs., 155.00 to 157.00 (156.49); 22 head, 601 to 622 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (156.11); 70 head, 657 to 691 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (140.64); 6 head, 671 lbs., 123.50, unweaned; 46 head, 722 to 738 lbs., 134.00 to 140.50 (138.33); 238 head, 760 to 795 lbs., 130.50 to 134.85 (132.28); 360 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (128.95); 396 head, 860 to 887 lbs., 119.50 to 126.00 (122.41); 294 head, 904 to 940 lbs., 114.25 to 121.10 (117.35); 14 head, 977 lbs., 108.50; 180 head, 1011 to 1016 lbs., 107.25 to 108.75 (107.82). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 436 to 440 lbs., 169.00 to 172.00 (170.92); 8 head, 576 to 578 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.62); 18 head, 615 to 646 lbs., 147.00 to 149.00 (147.62); 21 head, 654 to 684 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.58); 14 head, 705 to 737 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.56); 8 head, 753 to 793 lbs., 122.00 to 125.50 (123.80); 55 head, 839 lbs., 124.25; 28 head, 886 to 889 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.50); 17 head, 935 to 945 lbs., 112.50 to 113.75 (113.46). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 414 to 434 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (152.74).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 402 to 429 414 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (151.99); 53 head, 457 to 498 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (146.17); 19 head, 523 to 528 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.21); 31 head, 553 to 583 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (137.23); 39 head, 611 to 630 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.30); 35 head, 663 to 672 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (126.51); 12 head, 792 lbs., 115.50; 68 head, 800 to 809 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (116.76); 10 head, 860 lbs., 108.00; 8 head, 910 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 606 to 644 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.44); 30 head, 657 to 694 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (119.47); 61 head, 704 to 733 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (112.93); 85 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 108.00 to 113.00 (109.85); 139 head, 814 to 838 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (109.20); 6 head, 1033 lbs., 88.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 437 lbs., 114.00; 5 head, 674 lbs., 104.00.
