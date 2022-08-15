Rabobank has tapped veteran beef industry research analyst and economist Lance Zimmerman to join its RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness team in North America. Zimmerman has served the animal protein industry for 18 years, gaining recognition regionally and globally for his forward-looking thought leadership.
Rabobank’s RaboResearch F&A group is a global team of more than 75 analysts who monitor and evaluate global market events that affect food and agriculture worldwide. Zimmerman will join more than 20 analysts based in North America who are internationally respected experts in sectors ranging from animal protein to produce, farm inputs to consumer foods. The team collects key insights into commodity markets; conducts in-depth analysis of the factors that drive sector success or failure; and examine megatrends that ultimately influence clients’ business strategies.
