IMG_5463.jpg

SHU award winners. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

Soil Health U attendees gathered in Salina, Kansas, to take in the educational sessions, be inspired by personal experiences and network with vendors at the tradeshow. Additionally, two attendees were recognized during the Soil Health U awards ceremony. These award winners were nominated by their peers and individual winners were chosen by High Plains Journal.

Regenerative Woman of the Year

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.