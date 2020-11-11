Candy is for more than people with a sweet tooth; it’s also a great way to train dairy cows how to use a robotic milking system, much to the delight and educational benefit of students working at Oklahoma State University’s Ferguson Family Dairy Center.
The robotic milking system highlights how the OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences provides students with firsthand experience of technological advances that are changing how the dairy industry does business, said Nicole Sanders, OSU graduate student and interim dairy herd manager.
And, yes, there is candy involved. Training dairy cattle begins with a special kind of pelleted feed with sweets in it that entice the animals to enter the robotic milking system. This goes on for several weeks before the actual milking process starts. The idea is to get the cows used to the presence of the technology—and eating the pellets.
“Everything has gone very well, especially with the Jersey cattle. After a while, it all becomes just a normal part of the cow’s day,” said Kristin Pronschinske of DeLaval, the manufacturer of the robotic milking system. “The students working at the center have had a lot of fun learning all about the new system and training the cows, and we have had just as much fun working with the students—and the cows.”
OSU agribusiness student Lora Wright agreed, citing how student access to cutting-edge technologies at the dairy center, combined with research-based educational experiences focused on best management practices, gives her and her fellow dairy enthusiasts working at the center the practical, applicable skillsets needed to pursue a variety of career options in the dairy industry.
Robotic milking systems are increasingly becoming the dairy industry’s default mode of business, in turn driving technological enhancements that affect related job functions—from feed advisors to veterinarians who are experienced with the interaction of animal and machine, to designers of dairy and other on-farm equipment.
